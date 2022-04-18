Military tribute banners to fly throughout Warwick to honor veterans

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club is organizing the “Military Tribute Pole Banner Project” for the town of Warwick to celebrate local veterans that have fought for our freedom. The Warwick Tribute Banners will go up just before Memorial Day weekend and will be on display for eight weeks.

The banners will be hung from the front of the Warwick Country Club, down Oakland Avenue, through town, past St. Anthony’s Hospital and up Maple Avenue. The goal is to sell out and have all of the poles filled the first year.

Each full-color banner is 24’’ by 48’’ and includes the honoree’s photo and military information. These patriotic banners can be sponsored for just $200 by individuals, families or local businesses.

The deadline to order a banner is April 30.

There are only 45 pole banner spots remaining. If you don’t have a family member or friend to honor but would still like to support the project, Warwick Rotary will honor one of the local American Legion members.

Joyce Perron, who is spearheading the project, said it is “very near and dear to me. It motivated me to not only honor my own father who I lost to Agent Orange complications from Vietnam 20 years after the war, but also honor all the many men and women who have fought for our freedom. With all the horrific military warfare that is currently happening, for me I am so very grateful for the free land we live in.”

She explained that getting the project up and running was not easy. “You would think just putting up banners is a 1, 2, 3 process. It’s not.” After driving through other towns with similar projects, she presented the idea at a rotary board meeting more than a year ago. The process of getting approvals from rotary, the village, the DPW and Orange and Rockland, especially during the pandemic, was more involved than Perrone imagined.

“I am so happy and grateful to our wonderful Village of Warwick and all other parties who helped with making this project possible.”

To order a banner go www.warwickvalleyrotary.org and click on “Warwick Military Banners”.

All proceeds will go back into the charities and organizations the Warwick Valley Rotary Club supports.