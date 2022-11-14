Melissa Gilbert Goes Back to the Prairie

Melissa Gilbert, who portrayed Laura Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie, visited Albert Wisner Library on Saturday and amused fans with stories from her life. Recollections ranged from being on the set with Michael Landon and other glimpses of her career to giving up the Hollywood lifestyle and settling in the Hudson Valley, where she lives with her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield.

Gilbert, told her stories with warmth and humor. She read an excerpt from her new memoir, Back to the Prairie, and after a Q&A session, she signed books for a long line of fans. Lydia Vanduynhoven said she was excited to be there, and that she recently rewatched the Little House on the Prairie series and it “brought me back to my childhood, with a lot of good messages.”

Gilber echoed this sentiment, saying the show was not afraid to tackle some tough issues and throughout its ten year run, had ongoing themes of love, acceptance, tolerance, community and faith.

At the age of 14, Gilbert was nominated for an Emmy for the role of Helen Keller in “The Miracle Worker” with Patty Duke, of which she said, “It was one of the most important roles I’ve ever had.”

Gilbert described herself as an actress, mother, wife and nana, “aging gratefully,” even though she will always be remembered as Half Pint. As for work, she is offered more roles in theater than film now. She loves the country life of the Catskills, even keeping chickens, and said that she is “madly in love” with her house--her “happy place” and at this stage of her life, she is content.