Meals on Wheels volunteers celebrated at annual luncheon

Meals on Wheels of Warwick hosted its volunteer luncheon on September 19 at the Warwick Reformed Church. It was the first time the luncheon was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon is held to recognize and show appreciation for the 124 volunteers who pack and deliver meals across the community. Recognition pins were given to volunteers who have contributed five, 10, 15 and 30 years of service.

The volunteers make a big impact in the clients’ lives, according to Evelyn Schroeder, chairperson of the program.

The luncheon was made possible in part to donations by ShopRite, Price Chopper, Larry’s Deli, John Hogan, Caroline Riley, and Corwin’s Florist.

Meals on Wheels of Warwick was formed with the purpose of providing economical and nutritious meals for anyone within the Warwick community who is temporarily or permanently unable to provide their own meals. Over 12,000 meals were served last year. For more information on the services provided, to make a donation, or to learn more about volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Warwick, visit mealsonwheelsofwarwickny.org or call 845-986-3389.