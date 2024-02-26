Meals on Wheels celebrates Valentine’s Day

Throughout the year, Meals on Wheels of Warwick recognizes holidays by delivering gifts to its clients. Recently, the organization delivered handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards in recognition of the holiday. The cards were made by Warwick Cares and the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition.

Meals on Wheels of Warwick provides meals to community members who are temporarily or permanently unable to cook for themselves. For more information on the services provided, to donate, or to learn more about volunteering, call the office at 845-986-3389 or visit mealsonwheelsofwarwickny.org.