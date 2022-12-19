Meals on Wheels brings meals and a little more

Throughout the year, Meals on Wheels of Warwick delivers special donations to their clients recognizing different holidays and uncommon events. In the last few months this has happened several times.

On November 23rd, Thanksgiving cards were made by elementary school children at St. John’s School in Goshen and distributed to Meals on Wheels of Warwick clients. On Dec.5th, holiday floral arrangements made by the Orange and Dutchess Garden Club were given out. On Dec. 12th, Meals on Wheels of Warwick volunteers distributed blizzard bags, which contain a variety of non-perishable grocery items, donated by St. Stephen Church, to provide nourishment for clients when winter weather keeps Meals on Wheels of Warwick volunteers from making scheduled deliveries. All these donations were welcomed by recipients and Meals on Wheels of Warwick.

For more information about the Meals on Wheels of Warwick program and the services provided, to make a donation or to learn about volunteering, contact the office at 845-986-3389 or visit www.mealonwheelsofrwickny.org