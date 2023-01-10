Master Plan for Aging Council taps 28 experts on age-friendly policies, supports and infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the stakeholder committee tasked with advising the Master Plan for Aging Council, which is developing the state’s first-ever Master Plan for Aging, a guiding document to support older New Yorkers in living healthy, fulfilling lives, aging with dignity and independence. The 28 members named to the Stakeholder Advisory Committee will provide their expertise on age-friendly policies, supports and health services to guide the Master Plan for Aging Council as it develops a comprehensive roadmap for meeting the socioeconomic needs of all generations of New Yorkers as they age.

“All New Yorkers deserve to age in their community with dignity and independence,” Governor Hochul said. “The input provided by these stakeholders will provide the framework for the Master Plan for Aging and guide our efforts to ensure aging New Yorkers have access to quality long term care in healthy, livable communities where they can thrive.”

The advisory committee of stakeholders will ensure that the leading experts and the public at large have strong input into the plan and ultimately help establish guidelines for age-friendly policies to provide opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages. Representatives include health care and support service providers; consumers; informal caregivers; older adults - particularly those in communities experiencing disparities; health plan companies, labor and community-based organizations, employers, experts on aging, and academic researchers, among others.

The committee is tasked with considering feedback and input from peer experts in their respective fields via a series of stakeholder engagement sessions. In addition, the committee will engage in regional listening sessions in the coming months, providing an opportunity for direct input from the public on issues that matter to them as well as proposed solutions.

Last month, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order establishing the Master Plan for Aging Council and tasking it with gathering input from relevant stakeholders to draft guidance for building healthy, livable communities that offer opportunities for older adults. The council is chaired by state Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Aging and Long-Term Care Adam Herbst, with Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen serving as vice-chair, and relevant state agency commissioners and directors as its membership.