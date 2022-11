Marc Von Em, a singer, songwriter, musician and composer based in Northeast Pennsylvania, will sing songs from his latest recording, “Goodbye, Cloudy Sky,” at Wisner Library on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. His influences include the Great American Songbook and entertainers like Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong. Von Em plays a variety of styles, including blues, folk and funk on acoustic guitar. He has shared the stage with Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20) as back up vocalist and guitarist on three world tours.

This concert is for all ages. Register online at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 3.

Funded by a generous gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.