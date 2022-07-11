Man of many roles in emergency services gets county award

During a “torrential” rainstorm, Chris DiMarco climbed into a UTV to help a hiker with multiple broken leg bones on the Appalachian Trail, Warwick Fire Chief Michael Contaxis recalled. Before the ambulance arrived, DiMarco had found him, “packaged” him, set up the rope system and put him in a Stokes rescue basket.

But in addition to his skill with the physical process, Contaxis noted, is DiMarco’s capacity to calm people down.

“He’s one of the best at that,” said Contaxis. “The hike was walking from Georgia to Maine, and Chris said, ‘We’ll make sure you get out of the woods and get home.’”

DiMarco, a Warwick firefighter, WFD Safety Officer, Mobile Life Support Services EMT and Warwick Police Department dispatcher, recently received the Orange County Medical Services 2021 Basic Life Support Provider of the Year Award.

“He cares deeply about people and medicine,” said Contaxis. “And he knows what he’s doing.”