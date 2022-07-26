Love Grows Child Care celebrates 17th graduation

The children at Love Grows Child Care celebrated another graduation on June 24. The children who may have begun as infants at Love Cares who are now prepared for kindergarten in September are Emma Melendez, James Wang, Dylan McGrady and Juliette Kinney. The graduation was the 17th for the child care.

“Our children are our most precious natural resource,” said Cecelia Cenot, founder and owner of Love Grows Child Care. We provide a safe, clean, healthy environment in an atmosphere of family, love and warmth for our children over the past 17 years. We encourage our kids to play outside and ensure that they get plenty of exercise. A child who has had an opportunity to run, jump, and climb will be better equipped to be more self-disciplined. We provide our children clear structure and expectations that lay out limits and boundaries and help them not only predict how parents will react, but also learn how to behave.”

Cenot thanks the families that entrusted their children with Love Grows.