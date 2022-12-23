x
Lottery winner among us

Warwick. A Take 5 New York Lottery ticket worth $18,679.50 was sold at S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida.

| 23 Dec 2022 | 09:47
The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:

S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50

Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main St. in Kings Park, which sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

About the New York Lottery
The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.