A guided tour of Memorial Park followed by a short discussion of the park’s history and various uses over time will be held on May 22 at 10 a.m., led by Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and Parks and Recreation Liaison, Trustee Carly Foster, at the Memorial Park Pavilion.

The listening session is open to the public, as village officials revisit the park’s master plan and envision its future, said Newhard.