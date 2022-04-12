Lions will save your sneakers from landfill fate

Did you know that, in the United States, at least 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year? These shoes can take 30 to 40 years to decompose while harmful chemicals are emitted into the air and soil, polluting our surroundings.

Here’s how you can help:

Drop off your used sneakers, rubber baseball cleats and rubber soccer cleats to the following locations

Sneakers to Boots- 314 Rte 94S

Stage Law Firm- 23 West St.

Chosun Taekwondo Studio- 60 Galloway Rd.

Do not drop any shoes other than what is listed above. Last year the Warwick Lions were able to keep 200 pairs of sneakers and cleats out of the landfill with this reuse and recycle program. For more information, contact the Warwick Lions Club at 986-1681.