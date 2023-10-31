Lakeside vendors gather on last day of season

It was a good, sunny day and guest traffic was strong as vendors gathered for their last Saturday of the season at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanly Park on Windermere Ave. in Greenwood Lake.

“What I’ve enjoyed about being an exhibitor here is that you don’t feel pressure; it’s just nice, like I can relax up here,” said Nadine Whight-Webb, owner of Flower Cakes by Nadine, whose studio behind her Warwick home lets her deliver delicious cupcakes throughout the community.

John Cheevers of Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies, had a similar experience. “Except for those rainy Saturdays, we’ve have several really good days and we look forward to returning next season,” he reported. “It was a good way to enhance exposure for Shannon’s store in the Edenville hamlet of Warwick,” he added.

This season the Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake introduced distribution of “Market Bucks,” a $5 supplemental certificate that enables the recipient to redeem it for $5 worth of fresh and/or prepared foods from participating vendors at the Lakeside Farmers Market each week. “The Market Bucks enables a wider audience to be able to participate in local farmers markets in Greenwood Lake,” said Lakeside Market Manager Karen Wintrow. The Market Bucks were distributed by the Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, the Greenwood Lake Senior Citizens Center, and the Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, and was sponsored by the village of Greenwood Lake, the Greenwood Lake Food Pantry and the Jesse Dwyer for Warwick Town Supervisor campaign. “We didn’t know what to expect from this program,” said Wintrow, “but it’s turned out to be a critical ingredient to the success of sharing fresh produce and other homemade foods with all members of the community.”

Next season the Lakeside Farmers Market plans to expand its roster of vendors, introduce periodic cooking demos from local chefs, and invite more entertainment from area musicians. Vendors can begin registration now for the 2024 season, by clicking on villageofgreenwoodlake.org/lakeside-farmers-market and completing the application at pre-season rates.