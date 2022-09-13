Lakeside Farmers Market makes a move

A decision to move Lakeside Farmers Market from Waterfront Park to Winstanley Park, at 135 Windermere Ave., across from Chase Bank in Greenwood Lake, was made on Monday afternoon. So, effective this Saturday, Sept. 17, that will be the new location for the Farmers Market.

The move, said Peter Lyons Hall, results from a unanimous decision by the Lakeside Farmers market Committee: Mayor Jesse Dwyer, Market Manager Karen Wintrow; vendor members Jeff Bialis and Annette Sanchez and Village Trustee Chad Sellier. Two other vendor members were unable to attend on Monday.

The new location is more visible than the Waterfront Park space, and the space offers more parking, restrooms and easy access from Windermere Ave., the main road through downtown Greenwood Lake, just a few blocks from Route 17A, Hall said.