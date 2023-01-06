Kaitlynn Lancellotti becomes Vision Hudson Valley executive director

Kaitlynn Lancellotti recently became the new executive director at Vision Hudson Valley. Prior to joining VHV, Lancellotti worked for the Orange County Partnership as Director of Business Retention & Expansion, where she cultivated and managed client relationships with executives. She has experience with non-profits, marketing, and administrative fields. She serves as marketing chair on the Leadership Orange Board of Directors and has been a board member of Cornell Cooperative Extension since January 2023

Lancellotti received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from the State University of New York, New Paltz. Recently, she also received her Master’s Degree at Johnson & Wales University in Business Administration with a Concentration in Hospitality to hone her event coordination and planning skills.

.“As a lifelong Orange County resident, Kaitlynn joins us with vast experience working with other not-for-profit organizations, commercial businesses, and government agencies”, said John Carola, VHV Chair & Vice President of Retail Delivery & Marketing for Walden Savings Bank.

Lancellotti has a particular interest and appreciation of Orange County’s local agriculture industry and bucolic landscape. Outside of her professional career, Kaitlynn enjoys spending time with her husband, Michael, her family, and her dog, Roscoe.

About Vision Hudson Valley (formerly the Orange County Citizens Foundation): Vision Hudson Valley, founded in 1971, is a membership-based, non-governmental organization focused on improving quality of life for Hudson Valley residents through public policy and advocacy in land use and transportation planning, water conservation, waste management, cultural affairs, education, agriculture, recreation, and healthcare.

Vision Hudson Valley is housed on 50 acres of bucolic farmland, formerly the home of Surrealist artist Kurt Seligmann. On these Sugar Loaf grounds, known as the Seligmann Center, the organization brings people together to create and share new ideas, artistic performances, and thoughtful programming.