Juneteenth Celebration of freedom and cultural variety

Speakers, performers and artists will celebrate the meaning of Juneteenth and “the power of being free to be whoever you want and celebrate whatever culture represents you” at the second annual Juneteenth Celebration in Warwick, says Sabrina Jennings, spokeswoman for P.O.W.E.R., the host organization. At the event, on June 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., various “BIPOC” cultures will be showcased, meaning Black, indigenous and people of color.

“P.O.W.E.R. (Power of Works Eliminating Racism) is all about celebrating BIPOC, educating the community on these diverse cultures and advocating for equity and justice,” says Jennings of the two year old group.

The intention is to illuminate these cultures and celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where, on June 19 in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

