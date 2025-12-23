Joshua Klotz named Citizen of the Month

Joshua Paul Klotz has been named as the county’s Citizen of the Month for December, honoring his extraordinary spirit of service, compassion, and dedication to his community.

Klotz, a 2019 graduate of Port Jervis High School and a member of the 2025 graduating class of the Bridges Program at SUNY Orange, has devoted his life to lifting others up. Born with Down syndrome, Klotz has never allowed challenges to define or limit him. Instead, he has become a powerful example of perseverance, faith, and love in action, touching countless lives through his selfless service.

His volunteer work spans numerous organizations, churches, schools, and community efforts across the region, including: serving breakfast, assisting with the Christmas Food Basket Program, volunteering at the food pantry, and helping with St. Joseph’s Table at St. Mary’s Church in Port Jervis; supporting the No Child Hungry backpack program at St. Paul’s Methodist Church; assisting in his sister Shannon’s art class at East Main Elementary School; volunteering at the SUNY Orange bookstore and Sarah Wells Café; volunteering at Port Jervis High School for the All-Night Grad Party and serving as honorary water boy for the varsity football team; helping with community dinners at the United Presbyterian and Reformed Church in Port Jervis; supporting West Point Cadets via The Boodle Box Project; and delivering flowers and cards to community members who are ill, recovering, or grieving.

The Orange County Executive’s Citizen of the Month Program recognizes individuals who make positive contributions to their communities and inspire others through their actions and character.

Neuhaus introduced his Citizen of the Month Award in January 2017. It acknowledges outstanding residents who make a significant impact in their communities through volunteerism, leadership, and acts of kindness.

Denise Hulse, who nominated Klotz, said his character and compassion made this recognition an easy choice.

“Josh is a genuinely caring, faith-driven, and compassionate young man who brings warmth and positivity to everyone he meets,” Hulse said. “He gives of himself every single day through acts of service, both big and small, and never expects anything in return. His life is a testament to love in action, and I can think of no one more deserving of this honor.”

“Joshua represents the very best of Orange County: kindness, selflessness, and a commitment to serving others,” Neuhaus said. “He has a heart for people and a joyful spirit that lights up every room he enters, and those who are in it. Joshua reminds each of us that you don’t need a title or a spotlight to make a difference, just compassion and the willingness to help. I am proud to honor him as December’s Citizen of the Month.”

“I am so proud to see Josh has been named the Orange County Citizen of the Month,” Orange County Legislator Tom Faggion added. “Spending time with him, you immediately feel his positive energy and sincerity. He reminds us that service and good deeds come from the heart, and our community is stronger because of him. He is a great person through and through, and I am very lucky to call Josh my friend.”

