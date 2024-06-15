Jeter finds buyer for lakefront home

Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has found a potential buyer for his New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half.

The property, known as Tiedemann Castle, went into contract with a buyer in late May after the asking price was lowered to $6.3 million. It was first listed about six years ago for more than $14 million.

The property failed to sell in an auction with a minimum bid of $6.5 million in December 2022.

The home in Greenwood Lake is made up of three parcels with six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and includes extensive gardens, a lagoon and an infinity pool, according to the listing.

Diane Mitchell, the listing agent for the property, declined to comment on the pending deal.

Jeter, who retired from the Yankees in 2014, spent summers at Tiedemann Castle when he was growing up.

His maternal grandfather, William “Sonny” Connors, grew up there after he was adopted by John and Julia Tiedemann. The home was built in 1903 and purchased by Tiedemann in 1952.