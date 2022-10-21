Introductory storytelling workshop with Terry Wolfisch Cole

Ira Glass, of This American Life radio show, says, “Great stories happen to people who know how to tell them.” Whether you want to tell your story on stage, in a business meeting or college interview, or at the family table, professional storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole of Tell Me Another will teach how to engage an audience at a workshop on Saturday, November 5 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon: The session will include an opportunity to hear Wolfisch tell a story as well as tips and tricks for effective storytelling.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Wolfisch will provide one-on-one coaching as requested by storytellers.

2 to 4 p.m.: Open Mic - Join the library and We the People Warwick for an afternoon of true stories told live by the people who lived them, hosted by Moth champion storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole! Bring your story to share (no longer than five minutes and appropriate for all ears), or just sit back, listen, and enjoy the show.

Terry Wolfisch Cole is the founder and host of Tell Me Another, a live storytelling show in the Hartford area. She is a Moth GrandSLAM champion whose story of running away from home was featured on the Moth Radio Hour and in Readers Digest. Terry has told stories onstage in New York, Boston, Miami, Burlington, Washington DC, and at numerous local shows throughout New England. Wolfisch regularly teaches storytelling workshops and offers one-on-one coaching for a wide range of purposes, including fundraising and professional development.