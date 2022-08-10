x
Inter-stitch art and music show comes to Monroe August 13

Monroe. “Inter-stitch: Between, amid, among as one” group art and music show will be in Arrow Park on August 13, 2-10 p.m. The art will be on view through August 20.

| 10 Aug 2022 | 03:42
“Inter-stitch: Between, amid, among as one” group art and music show aims for “interconnectivity, diversity, and commonality,” say their spokespeople. The show features “”The Defiance Project,” interdisciplinary art by Marc Zaref, with a theme of solidarity with Ukraine and other international artists. Food trucks and music will be part of the event. The art will be exhibited through August 20, sponsored by Friends of Arrow Park.

Friends of Arrow Park was created by present day shareholders of Arrow Park to honor the group’s founders and their efforts to embrace a wide range of ethnicities, celebrate art, literature, nature and individual and collective heritages.

“Inter-stitch: Between, amid, among as one”
1061 Orange Turnpike Monroe, New York 10950
August 13, 2:00 to 10 p.m.
www.friendsofarrow.org