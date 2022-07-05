Independence Day: Parade, thunderstorm and fireworks

Greenwood Lake celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade and fireworks on Saturday. Leading the parade was the Greenwood Lake American Legion Post 1443 Color Guard. Among the marchers were Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, town officials, GWL Gaelic Cultural Society, Project Children, Ambulance Corp., and Fire Depts.

A large crowd also came to watch the fireworks Saturday night. The clear night looked like the right stage for the display, which was to start at 9 p.m. A band played on stage, and all anticipated a lovely evening. However, at 8:30 a storm with lightning and heavy rain surprised all. People ran to their cars and shelter. Unprepared, everyone got wet. No one had umbrellas or rain gear.

About a half hour later, when the rain stopped, the fireworks slowly started. People watched from their cars and shelter.