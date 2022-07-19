Human trafficking awareness training requirement sought for bar owners

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and representatives from the Orange County Tavern & Restaurant Association and Fearless! gathered Tuesday at the Captain’s Table in Monroe to call on the Governor to sign Skoufis’ legislation (S.7360). The measure, advanced in both chambers this year, would require State Liquor Authority (SLA) bartender training programs to incorporate human trafficking awareness and reporting guidance in their curricula.

According to data collected by the National Human Trafficking Hotline, New York is the fourth most active state in terms of reported instances of human trafficking–behind California, Texas, and Florida–with calls from trafficking victims and survivors steadily rising in recent years. Those involved in the hospitality and tourism sector, such as hotel, airline, and bar workers, are positioned to encounter instances of trafficking, given the transient nature of the industry. Skoufis’ legislation would require all 34 bartending courses currently recognized by the SLA to incorporate human trafficking awareness and reporting into their training.

“So much of what happens in the shadowy world of human trafficking is able to continue because those in proximity to it don’t have the tools to adequately identify and report these abuses,” said Skoufis.

“This is a no-brainer in so many ways,” said Fearless! Executive Director Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier. “We frequently get calls from folks in the trenches saying, I think I’ve witnessed human trafficking. What are the next steps I can take? Bartenders are in a unique position to intervene since they’re interfacing with so many different people through their work, and this critical legislation could lead to a lifetime of healing and recovery for victims of trafficking.”