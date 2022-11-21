Human Rights Conference to be hosted by Orange County on Dec. 7

Orange County, in collaboration with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, will host a Human Rights Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange in Newburgh.

The theme of the inaugural event is “Nurturing A Culture of Inclusion, Accessibility and Equity.” The Commission will partner with the Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity and Inclusion committee to host the program.

“The purpose of this event is to provide relevant information and tools that can assist employers, non-profits, educators, and service providers to provide culturally competent services to the residents of Orange County,” said Inaudy Esposito, Executive Director of Orange County’s Human Rights Commission.

Mim Senft, the co-founder of Motivity Care and co-founder and CEO of Global Women 4 Wellbeing (GW4W), and Dr. Dana Crawford, Ph.D., will serve as the keynote speakers during the morning session. Esposito, Josayne Anderson-Tejera, Dutchess County’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Inclusion Officer, Michele McKeon, Chief Operating Officer of RECAP, and Shirley Felder, Chief Executive Officer of Ordinary Greatness, are the featured panelists.

Workshops at the event will include Aging in the Workplace, Women Leading Well, Fair Housing, Disabilities and Aging in Place, Centering Equity as We Serve Our LGBTQ+ Community and Supporting Access and Inclusiveness of People with Disabilities.