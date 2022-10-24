Howlaween romp amid ghoulish gaiety

Each Halloween season, the Village of Greenwood Lake goes out of its way to involve certain members of its population in the Howlaween event held in the Bark Park, located on Vine Street between Chestnut and Oak Streets. Four of them got reacquainted on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Fritz, a dachshund owned by Samanada Teuchler; Swiggy, a Boston terrier owned by Maggie Murphy; Titan, a red bone coon hound, owned by Sue Wilbur; and Miley, a German Shepherd mix, owned by Mallory Nuzzo, all reconvened this year in time to celebrate during the Halloween Festival, which ran the whole day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., although playtime for the dogs was restricted to just two hours. They barked, howled, ran, and cavorted throughout the yard, all dressed to the nines for the occasion: in fancy skirts, sweaters, a bun with mustard, and a slender pumpkin.

First opened in 2015, Greenwood Lake Bark Park Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable organization providing an off-leash venue where dogs can run, exercise, and play freely with their canine companions, as well as a place where dog owners can meet and socialize with one another. The Greenwood Lake Bark Park rules ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

Meanwhile, the other members of the family were free to pursue activities more suited to their age groups: elementary and middle school kids got to go Trick or Treating throughout the business area from 1:30-3:30, harvesting candy from shop-owners as fuel for the upcoming costume parade at 5:30 p.m. According to Billboard Magazine, 2022’s top five most popular costumes included: Witch, Spiderman, Dinosaur, Stranger Things and Fairy. (Clowns came in at #11).

From 6:30-9:30 other kids could enjoy a bouncy house, a movie (Hotel Transylvania 2), hayrides, face painting, axe throwing and pumpkin bowling. For older kids, The Terror Trail, brought to you by Friends and Family of Boy Scout Troop 121, was open with either a scare or no scare option, featuring something lurking behind every tree.

The day had begun at Winstanley Park on Windermere Ave., with the Lakeside Farmers Markets preparing for the last two Saturdays for the season with an extraordinary harvest of fresh produce, apples, pears, fresh baked goods, distilled spirits, and all-naturally-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, and wonderfully scented fragrances that permeated the whole area. Next week visitors will be able to place Thanksgiving orders from participating vendors who plan to meet their customers and deliver orders for pickup before Thanksgiving on Windermere Ave.

Story contributed by Peter Hall