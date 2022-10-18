x
Honoring ‘Outstanding Community Citizens’

Warwick. Plaques honoring Warwick’s Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service Award winners are on display, and a celebration of them will be held at the Landmark Inn on Oct. 26.

| 18 Oct 2022 | 09:06
    Mayor Michael Newhard, left, accepted the plaque as Marge King-Porter points to 2018-2019 when she and Sue Gardner were selected as Outstanding Community Service winners for their years of local volunteer work. Also shown are Stan Martin and Leo R. Kaytes, co-chairs of Rotary’s Citizen of the Year celebration to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Landmark Inn
A new plaque honoring Warwick’s Outstanding Community Service Award winners is now displayed in Village Hall. The plaque, donated by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, lists 21 recipients of the award, including this year’s honorees – Jenna Price and Barbara Katz.

.Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton was chosen Citizen of the Year by an 11-member selection committee. His name has been added to a plaque which hangs in Warwick Town Hall. Sweeton, Price and Katz will receive local, county and state recognition at Rotary’s Citizen of the Year celebration to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Landmark Inn ceremony. A few tickets are still available at warwickvalleyrotary.org or by calling Kaytes at (845) 629 6497.