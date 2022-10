The Greenwood Lake Food Pantry will begin accepting applications on October 1 for the Holiday Basket Distribution for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Anyone who resides in the Greenwood Lake School District is eligible. Please come to the Pantry (located behind Holy Rosary Church by the back parking lot) on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.to sign up. The deadline for signing up is October 29.