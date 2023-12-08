Historical Society to commemorate Boston Tea Party’s 250th anniversary

On Saturday, December 16, at 1 p.m., the Friends of Hathorn Historical Society will hold a wreath laying and commemoration of the Boston Tea Party at the gravesite of Col. John Cowdrey, a participant, in Warwick Cemetery.

Information about his service and life will be briefly shared, followed by adjournment to the bar at the Old Stone House Inn (21 Hathorn Road), for toasts “in the 18th century style.” All are welcome.

For more information about this event or the organization, email hathornhouse@gmail.com or visit hathornfriends.org.