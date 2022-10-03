Hispanic celebration one day, health records another day at Wisner Library

Celebrating Hispanic heritage at Wisner Library will be 3D Rhythm of Life on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. They fuse Latin and Afro-Caribbean music in a variety of genres, including salsa, latin jazz, reggae, and R&B, conducive to dancing.

This concert will be held outdoors on the River Birch Patio; bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors, and the first 50 registrants will be seated. Funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes

Pros and cons of electronic health records: What you need to know

Brendan Delaney, former IT specialist who was responsible for rolling out Electronic Health Records throughout the United States, will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of EHRs on Wednesday, October 12, 6-7 p.m.