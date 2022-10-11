Hazmat collection events on November 4-5

Orange County will host a hazardous waste collection event for businesses, municipalities, school districts, and farms by appointment only on November 4th and Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collections for Orange County residents on November 5 at the Orange County Transfer Station #1 (OCTS #1) in New Hampton.

The address for both events is 21 Training Center Lane in New Hampton; The entrance to the site is located across from the Mid-Hudson Psych. Center on Route 17M.

“These events provide an opportunity to dispose of unwanted and potentially hazardous chemicals that people often accumulate over the years in a safe, environmentally conscious way,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I hope that residents take advantage of this cost-free opportunity to clear their homes of unnecessary and potentially dangerous products.”

The Friday, November 4 event is for businesses, schools, farms, and municipalities only and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost for disposal will be determined by the vendor based on the type and amount of waste to be disposed of (up to 220 pounds per vehicle). Drop off times will be scheduled by the vendor. A registration form can be found on the County website by clicking on the “Hazardous Waste” tab at http://www.orangecountygov.com/efs. Registrations will be accepted until Friday, October 21st.

The Saturday, November 5 event is free for Orange County residents with proof of residency (driver’s license or utility bill with Orange County address) and will also be held at the OCTS #1 Maintenance Garage in New Hampton located at the address above. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to collect unwanted over the counter and prescription medication.

Businesses, schools, farms, and municipalities must register for the Friday, November 4th event and may not attend the November 5th collection event. Fifty-five-gallon drums or containers containing similar volumes of waste are not permitted at the Household Hazardous Waste event on November 5th.