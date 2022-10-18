Halloween doings in Village of Warwick

Halloween Parade and Costume Contest

The Village of Warwick Recreation Department and the Warwick Lions Club will be hosting a spooktacular Halloween Costume Parade on Monday, October 31st. Line-up will take place at 4:30 p.m. on High Street. The Parade will start at 5:00 p.m. and proceed down Main Street to Railroad Ave. A Costume Contest with prizes will take place on Railroad Ave.

This years’ Costume Contest will include the following categories: Most Original, Scariest, Best Group/Family and Cutest. The contest will be divided into the following age groups: 0-5, 6-9, 10-14, adult and family ensemble.

Refreshments are sponsored by ShopRite of Warwick.

Village residents invited to “Scare the Mayor”

Village residents are invited to try their best to Scare the Mayor for the Village’s Sixth Annual “Scare the Mayor” Contest. This is a contest for the scariest, most frightful, scream-worthy Halloween-decorated house in the Village of Warwick. The contest is free to enter, and Village of Warwick residents are eligible to participate. New this year, if your home won first prize the previous year, you are ineligible to participate in this year’s contest. To register your house, call Village Hall at (845) 986-2031 or email clerk@villageofwarwick.org by Thursday, October 27, 2022.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m., all participants will receive a visit from Village of Warwick Mayor, Michael Newhard, and guest judges who will decide which ghouls and ghosts scare them the most.

First, Second, and Third Prize winners will receive a plaque that brags, “I Scared the Mayor.” Additionally, one select home will receive “The Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity” in honor of late Village of Warwick Planning Board Member Karl Scheible who created the original ‘Haunted House’ on Oakland Court. Winners will be announced on Facebook. So string those purple and orange lights with care, spread cobwebs as far as they can bear, creepy skulls and candy corn too, anything spooky really will do. The Mayor anticipates delights from all the scary frights, and they look forward to celebrating the best that residents can offer.

Halloween curfew and road closures

There is a Halloween curfew for all persons under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian on all Village streets and parks and other public areas in the Village of Warwick between the hours of 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, to 6:00 a.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, and again on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Village will once again close off Oakland Court, Welling Avenue and Orchard Street on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. High Street will be closed on October 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup.