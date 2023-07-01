Greenwood Lake parade, ball drop is today

Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will hold its Celebrate America Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 on Windermere Avenue.

The Centennial Ball Drop Fundraiser will be held at noon after the parade at Winstanley Park. About 2,000 balls will be dropped from a Greenwood Lake Fire Department ladder truck.

The holder of a ticket with the number of the ball closest to the target wins $1,500. Second prize is $500 and third prize is $250. Winners need not be present.

105, a rock ‘n’ roll trio, will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park., 5 Windermere Ave.

Fireworks on the Lake will begin about 8:30 p.m. The rain date for fireworks is July 8.