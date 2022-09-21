Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest plans for beer and congeniality

To celebrate Oktoberfest in Germany, Munich taps the first keg to open the five-day festival, the start of a total beer consumption of around two million gallons, accompanied by horse-drawn carriages, participants wearing native costumes and plenty of German food. Greenwood Lake’s local celebration of the event, scheduled as a two-day event on October 15-16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., will also feature vendors of German food and beer, other craft vendors, family entertainment, a carnival, and musical performances.

The Greenwood Lake Elks Club, on 35 Chestnut Street, will host this year’s event, the site of previous events held in the Village. The weekend event will feature music by Rock Underground musicians, Keith Papa, Vinyl Tap, and Whiskey Crossing scheduled so far, with a large number of vendors, and other activities designed to appeal to families throughout the region, an intentional effort to honor the Bavarian sense of gemütlichkeit—cordiality to all who attend.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall