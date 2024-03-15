Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society holds annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

On Saturday, March 9, the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance at the GWL Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443. A celebration was held in honor for the “2024 Celts of the Year,” John and Susan Toddy Trazino, during the event.

John is the current chief of Police in Tuxedo. Both John and Toddy are of Gaelic and Celtic lineage (John of northern Irish and northern Italian descent, Toddy of southern Irish and French descent). According to the Society, this couple is absolutely honored to be named the 2024 Celts of the Year.

GWL Mayor Matthew Buckley and members of the village board also gave a presentation for the Celts of the Year. The honorees were also presented with certificates from different local officials and agencies. Bill Boss, vice president of the Gaelic Society, was Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Keeping with tradition, lLarge corned beef and cabbage dinners were served and the crowd was entertained by a special dance presentation by Saoirse Trazino (Celts of the Year daughter) and Meghan Bushey.