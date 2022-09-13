Greenwood Lake Elementary commemorates 9/11 losses

Greenwood Lake Elementary School held their annual commemorative ceremony for Patriots Day on Friday, September 9. Local fire, police, and ambulance personnel were invited to attend as well as members of the local American Legion post, Elks Lodge, parents and greater GWL community. Staff and students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and all students who participate in Scouting were asked to wear their uniforms to school to show their patriotism.

All gathered around the school’s flagpole where the principal, Mrs. Connolly, reminded all of the events, bravery and tragic losses of September 11, 2001, and thanked first responders and retired military for their dedication to protecting our safety through their service.

Information provided by Principal Dianne Connolly