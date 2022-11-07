Greenwood Lake Centennial planning underway, logo contest launched

As Greenwood Lake prepares for its Centennial in 2024, the project steering committee, led by Village Trustee, Nancy Clifford, has invited members of the community to submit a design to be used for the Village Centennial Logo by February 28, 2023.

Greenwood Lake’s history has already had a number of contributors during recent decades. Village resident and Centennial Committee member Emilie A. Cozzi, Ph.D., is known for many additions to the Greenwood Lake community, including having her former students at the New York City College of Technology help design Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. She has served as past president of the New York City College of Technology, City University of New York. In 2008 she also created, adapted, and directed a video based on the former Village historian, Wilbur E. Christman’s book, Tales of Greenwood Lake, which chronicles his own personal knowledge and experiences as an eyewitness to history. Chapters include: Awosting; Babe Ruth; Boy Scout Troop #121; Cascade Park; Coe Ten Eyck; the Distillery; The Dixie (a mahogany racing boat that set speed records in 1909 & 1910); and many other incidents, families, and events that placed the Village in a prominent place in the Hudson Valley’s evolution.

Cozzi’s video, Greenwood Lake: Voices and Images, employs images taken from the postcard collection of Victor and Mary Ellen Ludmerer to tell its story. Included are the 19th and early 20th century hotels, steamboats and railroad that were an important part of Greenwood Lake’s past. Also featured is the history of Chapel Island and the celebrities who once made Greenwood Lake their summer paradise.

Nancy Clifford will be coordinating the planning of events and activities leading up to the celebration, scheduled for 2024, when the Village will launch a series of educational and informative events throughout the year that will commemorate Greenwood Lake’s official 100th birthday.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall