Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Greenwood Lake. Celebrate America Parade
denise von wilke
greenwood lake, n.
/
| 09 Jul 2025 | 10:57
GLP1 Brayleigh Conklin and her mother, Chelsea, of Greenwood Lake wave at her father, a firefighter in the Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
A firetruck in the Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5 in Greenwood Lake.
A tribute to Dariel Vasquez, who was killed in November by a falling tree while the 18-year-old was helping to fight a wildfire in Sterling Forest, N.Y.
Brayleigh Conklin, left, and Charlee Schmid wearing patriotic glasses.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Celebrate America Parade
2
denise von wilke
3
greenwood lake, n.
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED