Golf event raises $28,036 to benefit Winslow Therapeutic Riding

The Second Annual Tri State CRE Golf classic on June 6 profited $28,036 this year, exceeding last year’s total by $4,000.00. The event was sold out with 110 golfers and all proceeds from the event will go toward enhancing Winslow Therapeutic Riding programs for their special needs participants, as well as adding funding to their scholarship program.

Newmark, Lenders Capital Realty Services and EBI Consulting hosted the event at Balleyowen Golf Club, in Hamptonburg, New Jersey. Matthew Victor from Newmark, George Gnad from Lenders Capital Realty Services and Josh Simon from EBI Consulting organized the golf outing.

“We had the opportunity to see Winslow’s operation first-hand and could not be happier to support their organization,” said Gnad. “As always, the committee was excited to host a golf fundraising event where commercial real estate professionals could gather, be outdoors, and support a non-profit organization like Winslow. They do such fantastic work.”

This year, Victor, Gnad and Simon also supported Madeline Williams, an ambassador Girl Scout from Troop 321 and Winslow volunteer. Madeline has been raising funds to help achieve her Gold Award. She has chosen Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center to be the recipient of this Gold Award project and will be building an arched bridge for Winslow’s participants to cross while riding through the sensory trail.

“We are so grateful for this very generous donation and the support from the Tri-State CRE committee. We are also thankful that they were able to assist Maddy with her Gold Award project, which will enhance our sensory trail,” said Susan Ferro, executive director of Winslow Therapeutic Center.

Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center serves the Hudson Valley and surrounding Tri-State area. The not-for-profit 501C organization is located on a 100-acre facility along Route 17A between Bellvale and Mount Peter in the Town of Warwick, and accredited with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship.

The Center offers therapeutic equine riding programs to benefit adults and children with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. It relies on fundraising and contributions, as well volunteers from the community for its programs.