“Godspell” comes to Museum Village in September

The musical “Godspell” will be presented by Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players for three weekends in September. This award-winning musical features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons to a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery. “Godspell” features the international hit, “Day by Day”, as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to vaudeville, as Jesus’ life is played out onstage. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. All performances are at The Playhouse at, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y. Admission is $25 and includes dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested, and seating is limited.

Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the box office at (845) 294-9465. Directed by Terri Weiss.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for entry. Audience facemasks are optional.

Rules are subject to change based on government regulations.