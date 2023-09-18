Get ready for a Spooky Soiree and Haunted Cocktail Party in Warwick

The Warwick Historical Society (WHS) is hosting a Spooky Soiree and Haunted Cocktail Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the A.W. Buckbee Center, located at 2 Colonial Ave. in Warwick.

The evening will feature seasonal delights, an array of delicious bites and beverages set against a backdrop of vintage Victorian mourning attire and frightening festive décor. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets are $50 for WHS members, $70 for non-members. Reservations are required and early reservations are encouraged. Call 845-986-3236 for more information and reservations.