Garnet Health to host blood drive

Garnet Health Medical Center’s Occupational Health and Wellness Department is partnering with the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at 707 East Main St., (conference rooms 1, 2 and 3) in Middletown.

January is designated as National Blood Donor Month in the United States. Due to holiday celebrations, inclement weather, and cold and flu season, the winter months are often a time of reduced donations, causing an increased risk for blood shortages.

Patients in the community who are undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment, or living with a chronic condition rely on regular blood transfusions, no matter the time of year. That’s why the partnership with NYBC, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood collection and distribution organizations, is important, as it helps meet the ongoing demand. Together, they share a common goal: to ensure lifesaving blood is always available for those who need it most.

Help save lives in the community. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled at https://shorturl.at/mHPOR.

For more information, call 800-933-2566.