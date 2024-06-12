Galloway Rd plan wins conditional approval

The Warwick Village Planning Board during its June 11 meeting granted conditional approval for a lot change for the properties located at 12 and 18 Galloway Road.

The representative for the applicant reported that the Zoning Board of Appeals had approved the variance for the setback distance between the green and the fence.

The planning board engineer noted that the board could waive the site disturbance aspects of the plan, as there wouldn’t be any construction. He also commented that the plan does not show sewer connections and that this needed to be verified with the Department of Public Works or sewer department to see if lot line changes would impact it.

The rep explained that these were not shown because they couldn’t reliably mark it, but they know it’s within the water lines. In response, the board engineer suggested adding a note to the site plan saying the subdivision will have no impact to the existing sewer services to each individual lot.

The representative for the project objected to the board engineer’s comment that the plan would need to denote who owns what lot. He asked why he needed to make additional drawing changes. The engineer explained that the county would deny the filing if the owners of record are not listed.

The planning board voted to waive the public hearing and to grant conditional approval for the site plan for 12 and 18 Galloway Road.

During the meeting, the planning board set a new date for the M&L Equity Auto public hearing, which was scheduled to be held at the June 11 meeting. The board reported that the applicant indicated that they did not send notices in time and requested the hearing be held during the August meeting. The planning board approved the public hearing for August 13.