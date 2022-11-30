Freezin’ for a Reason polar plunge event

Gather family and friends. Double-dare co-workers and start a Polar Plunge Team. You can also join as an individual if you like. Just be ready to get wet.

Collect donations to help sponsor your plunge in support of local Special Olympics New York athletes.

There will be music, fire on the beach, frisbees, hula hoops, a playground, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. You can register that day.

A playground is available for children. Bring things to keep busy or arrive closer to 11:30. Go to registration first. A waiver must be signed at the event or downloaded in advance.

Wear layers, as no dressing room is available. Costumes are welcome. Bring towels, shoes and a bag for wet clothes.

Make checks payable to Special Olympics NY

Raise a minimum of $150 and you will receive an official Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Students get special rates, so please ask.