Free Holiday Movie Series

Orange County residents are invited to the next film in the Family Holiday Movie Series at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Enjoy a free screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Seating is limited and first come, first served. Reserve seats at www.sugarloafpacny.com.

Make it a full night out by stopping by the local restaurant partners offering special discounts to moviegoers such as:

* Sugar Loaf Taphouse in Chester for 5% off your meal

* Barrel 28 in Florida for a free pizza

* Yesterday’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Warwick for 15% off your meal

* The New Chester Diner in Chester for 15% off your meal

* Leaf & Ladle in Warwick for one free ‘Adams Apple Salad’

* Fetch Bar & Grill in Warwick for 10% off your meal

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and kick off the holiday season with The Grinch.