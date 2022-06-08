x
Free health screenings at Third Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday

Several health care organizations will have representatives providing a variety of screenings at the fair along with safety demonstrations and freebies.

08 Jun 2022
Health Fair: Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Railroad Green on Main St. in the Village of Warwick.