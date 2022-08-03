Four students with nontraditional paths awarded Nebrasky Foundation scholarships

Four students with education plans that diverge from conventional four-year college routes were awarded Nebrasky Foundation Scholarships to support their educations. Two are from Orange County.

Nebrasky Foundation awards funds annually to students and Hudson Valley residents to be used for education, training and assistance for students who may not fit the traditional four-year college model. They recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four students: Eric Housberg of Chester, N.Y.; Paul Coman, Jr. of Roscoe, N.Y.; Dianna Marty of Parksville, N.Y.; and Dominic Guido of Goshen, N.Y.

The Nebrasky Foundation was launched in December 2019 by Ilene Nebrasky and Paul Nebrasky and provides assistance for college, vocational school training and career and technical education, in addition to as-needed assistance for tools for trade schools, uniforms and transportation, among other items.

Housberg is a graduate of Warwick Valley High School, and volunteers with the Chester Fire Department - Sugar Loaf Engine Company. He will attend SUNY Alfred in the fall for a two-year program in Heavy Equipment Operations.

“I have big goals for five to 10 years from now,” said Housberg. “I know there is a big demand for the trades. I want to live somewhere that has a need year-round for heavy equipment so I can work for 12 months a year.”

Guido, a graduate of Goshen High School, has volunteered at Sanfordville Elementary School in Warwick, and will be attending SUNY Alfred’s Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician program in the fall.

“Working with my hands is something I have always been good at,” said Guido. “Once I started the C-Tech program, I realized that I can utilize these skills in my career pursuit. I plan to get my electrical degree and work in that field.”

Funds from the foundation are awarded as a one-time sum, and will vary in range, based on need. Applicants, and those selected to receive funding, may reapply for subsequent years.

Applicants must provide a High School transcript or GED equivalent, personal statement and two letters of recommendation. They must also complete a mandatory interview. The selection of award recipients is not based on income or GPA standing.