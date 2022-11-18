Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit Small Things Inc, will showcase a variety of food truck fare. Featured vendors include The Bus, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Empanada Master, Fruit Fashions, Ice Capps, Mac Factor and Smokin’ Grate BBQ. Additionally, new-to-the-lineup food trucks will be announced on the festival’s social media pages.

For patrons checking their naughty and nice lists, the expanded event will offer holiday shopping with local food and craft vendors, as well as Wanderlust mobile clothing boutique. A holiday photo booth, presented by Autumn is For You, will also be a part of the lineup. Santa Claus will visit the festival throughout the weekend, offering treats to all.

Christmas trees will be sold during the event for $60 each. All proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council 4952. Christmas tree quantities are limited, and presale orders are encouraged. Order forms are available on the festival website.

Patrons are encouraged to help Small Things assist the community by bringing a donation to the event. Non-perishable food items, children’s socks and toys will be collected and given to area organizations supporting neighbors in need.

General admission is free. Information and Christmas tree presale order form at www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com/trucks-n-trees. Follow the Warwick Food Truck Festival on Facebook and Instagram.