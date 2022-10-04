x
Florida Seward Seniors help hospitalized kids with Halloween cards

Florida Seward Seniors recently made Halloween cards for hospitalized children, one of numerous activities they have devised for themselves.

Florida
04 Oct 2022
The Florida Seward Seniors gathered to design and make Halloween cards for hospitalized children. With over 300,000 children in hospitals, rehab, and treatment centers throughout the United States. the Seniors hoped to put a smile on the faces of a few of those who will not be able to celebrate Halloween traditionally. The Seniors themselves felt good about helping those little ones through difficult times and donated all supplies for the project, as well as their own time. The Seniors also enjoyed ice cream floats after the job was done.

This is just one of the events the Seniors have started, in addition to luncheons, lectures, casino trips and plays for the group’s members.

Article contributed by Dorothy-Jean Davidian

For more information about the Florida Seward Seniors, which is open to seniors in the Town of Warwick, call President Rosemary Matthews, at (845)-986-5589.