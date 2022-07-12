Flags for heroes-personal heroes-returns to Warwick

“Flags for Heroes,” the community tribute to personal heroes, returns to Warwick next month, presented by the Warwick Rotary Club.

Approximately 200 American flags will be on display Sunday, Aug.21 until Sept. 18, in front of Chateau Hathorn at the corner of State Route 94 South and County Route 1.

Laura Barca, Warwick Valley Rotary Club president and chair of “Flags for Heroes,” said flag sponsors can honor anyone they consider a hero.

“A hero can be a member of the military, police, fire or other first responders who put their lives on the line for us every day. It could be a teacher, coach, mentor, community leader, parent, child or anyone who has been a hero in your life.”

To sponsor an American flag for your hero, a donation of $50 will display a 3’x5’ American flag on a 10-foot pole with an individual medallion identifying the hero and the sponsor. The sponsor will receive the medallion as a keepsake.

“There is just something special about seeing those flags flying in that field. It’s breathtaking, especially at night,” Barca said.

Applications can be found at businesses around the Town of Warwick and the Villages or online at warwickvalleyrotary.org.

Flag sponsors’ $50 checks, made out to Warwick Valley Rotary Club, can be mailed to P.O. Box 121, Warwick, NY 10990. To pay by credit card go to www.warwickvalleyrotary.org. Address any questions to Laura.Barca@hdrinc.com.

Forms returned by Aug. 8 will be displayed in alphabetical order by the hero’s last name. Forms received after Aug.8 will be accepted but the hero tag may not be in alphabetical order.

Barca thanked past flag sponsors and those who have contributed to the success of the project.

“Since the start of the event, we have had the support of the Zueger family from Chateau Hathorn for the display area, Brock Majewski from Allied Excavating for lighting the flags at night, and Leonard Brown for mowing while the flags are in place,” said Barca.

Warwick Rotary donates proceeds from “Flags for Heroes” back to community non-profit groups.

Some of the organizations Warwick Valley Rotary Club supports include local food pantries, Backpack Snack Attack, Meals on Wheels, college scholarships, youth fishing day, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, Warwick Humane Society, Beautiful People Adaptive Sports, Warwick Valley Community Center, Warwick Senior BBQ, Honor Flight, American Legion Post 214, VFW Post 4662, Honor Flight, Odyssey of the Mind, the Alamo and the Warwick Summer Arts Festival.