First Responders, kids and officials commemorate 9/11 in Greenwood Lake

The Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. held their annual memorial service on Sunday evening, commemorating the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Speakers and attendees included Master of Ceremonies Greenwood Lake Fire Department Chief Alex Nicholas, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Judge Peter Barlet, and Town Councilman Floyd DeAngelo.

The Greenwood Lake Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Brownies attended the event as well as many public attendees. Members of the Greenwood Lake and Warwick Police Departments, Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp, and the Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. were dressed in dress uniform for the ceremony.