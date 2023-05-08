Fire department to celebrate 100 years with parade, open house

In 1865, the end of the Civil War marked the beginning of an era of palatial lakeside homes and grand European-style hotels in Greenwood Lake. The Erie Railroad published brochures advertising 30 lakeside vacation resorts along with lots for sale in the “nucleus of a future village.” As a result, many came to Greenwood Lake for a vacation and stayed to build a home.

By the 1880’s, the need for fire protection was obvious and a bucket brigade known as the Pioneer Fire Company was formed. Buckets were donated and huge locomotive wheels were used to sound the alarm, requiring a strong arm to swing the sledgehammer hanging beside the steel wheel or to hand water-filled buckets on the line. The water-filled bucket brigade process was insufficient, however, and many buildings were lost.

In March 1923, a notice was published in the “Greenwood Lake Buzzer” that read: “Anyone interested in fire protection for this area, please attend the meeting in Good Shepherd.” Only 14 men attended, but by March 23, 1923, the Greenwood Lake Fire Department was officially organized with 56 charter members. Until 1924, the new fire company relied on donations and benefit performances to raise money for the necessary equipment.

When the Village of Greenwood Lake was incorporated, the volunteer fire department voted to become part of the village government. The firehouse was completed just in time for the first official village meeting in March 1924. Early newspaper reports show that a primary concern in preparing that first village budget was in estimating the proper amount of fire hose to buy.

The Greenwood Lake Fire Volunteer Department (GLFD) was established to protect and conserve the lives and properties of the general public within the boundaries of Greenwood Lake Fire Protection District.

In recognition, a Centennial Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 13 at noon, beginning with an historic parade - from Court Street onto Waterstone Road (to pay homage to previous fire house buildings), then towards Windermere Avenue until reaching the new fire house) - and joined by many regional organizations. The parade will be followed by an open house celebration lasting until 4 p.m.

To learn more about the history of the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Department, log onto https://www.glfd.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/glfdny.

This story was edited from the Greenwood Lake Fire Department website with permission.

Photos: Provided by GWL Fire Department